Nearly 76,180 enterprises resume operations in 2024

Workers of Ha Tay Chemical Textile Co., Ltd produce shoes for export. (Photo: VNA)

A total of 76,179 enterprises resumed operations in Vietnam in 2024, according to the Agency for Business Registration under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

On average, 6,348 enterprises returned to operation each month.



In December alone, 8,843 enterprises resumed operations nationwide, marking a 14.8% increase compared to the previous month. This brought the total number of new enterprises and those returning to operations in 2024 to 233,419 businesses.



The year also saw the establishment of 157,240 new enterprises, a 1.39% decrease year-on-year. During this period, the economy received an additional 3.5 quadrillion VND (approximately 140.6 billion USD) in registered capital, an increase of 1.17% compared to 2023.



Most newly established businesses were small-scale enterprises with capital ranging from less than 1 billion to 10 billion VND, accounting for 145,464 enterprises (92.5%), a 1.2% rise compared to the previous year.

New firms in the service sector reached 118,840, making up nearly 75.6% of the total newly-established ones, a slight decline of 0.64% year-on-year.



There were 36,778 new firms in the industry and construction sector, down 3.42% compared to 2023.

Meanwhile, in 2024, 197,861 enterprises exited the market, with the majority opting for temporary suspension. In December alone, 26,418 businesses withdrew from the market./.