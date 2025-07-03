Nearly 70% of localities complete makeshift housing elimination

General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang (C) presents gift for a disadvantaged family in Tuyen Quang, whose new house is built with financial support from the VNA. (Photo: VNA)

As of June 28, 44 out of 63 provinces and cities nationwide, accounting for nearly 70%, have completed the elimination of makeshift and dilapidated housing for revolutionary contributors, those under national target programmes, and poor and near-poor households.

According to the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs, six localities, including Bac Giang, Dong Nai, Dong Thap, Lam Dong, Quang Ngai, and Lai Chau, have recently fulfilled plans across the three housing support categories.

For the nationwide housing campaign launched on October 5, 2024, up to 49 localities have completed their goals, representing 77.8%.

To date, a total of 264,522 homes have been supported under various programmes, including over 229,000 completed and more than 35,000 under construction.

In support of the campaign, a delegation from the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), led by General Director Vu Viet Trang, visited and provided housing support for two disadvantaged families in the northern mountainous province Tuyen Quang on June 28.

Trang emphasised that alongside its news mission, VNA remains committed to social responsibility and community outreach.

Several provinces have surpassed their targets ahead of schedule. In the northern province Yen Bai, over 2,200 homes were repaired or rebuilt within just five months, 80 days ahead of the deadline set on August 30.

The province mobilised over 360 billion VND ( 13.8 million USD), tripling initial projections through strong social engagement.

Meanwhile, Ben Tre province in the southern region completed construction and repair of 4,049 homes for policy beneficiaries and low-income families, fully meeting its 2024–2025 goal. The province combined 217.6 billion VND in state and social funding, alongside tens of thousands of volunteer workdays. A 45-day campaign ensured completion ahead of the June 30 deadline, despite rainy season challenges.

Authorities credit the success to wide-ranging cooperation among government bodies, mass organisations, communities, and beneficiaries themselves. The programme continues to reflect the country’s commitment to “leaving no one behind”./.