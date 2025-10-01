Nearly 600 athletes compete at PPA Tour Asia – MB Vietnam Cup 2025 in Da Nang

Nearly 600 athletes are competing at the PPA Tour Asia – MB Vietnam Cup 2025 in Da Nang. (Photo: VNA)

Nearly 600 professional and amateur athletes from Vietnam and abroad are competing at the PPA Tour Asia – MB Vietnam Cup 2025, which officially opened on the evening of September 30 at Tien Son Sports Palace in the central city of Da Nang.

Speaking at the event, Duong Quang Thuan, Director of America & Asia Link Co., Ltd and head of the local organising committee, said the tournament is part of the PPA Tour Asia, the largest professional Pickleball circuit, which has been rapidly gaining popularity in Vietnam and across the region.

The competition, running from September 30 to October 4, is jointly organised by the Da Nang Pickleball Federation, FPT Play, and America & Asia Link Co., Ltd (AAC). The event not only provides a platform for athletes to compete, but also offers spectators the chance to enjoy high-level matches and vibrant entertainment performances.

The PPA Tour, organised by the United Pickleball Association (UPA), features three main levels – PPA Open, PPA Cup, and PPA Slam – comparable to tennis Grand Slams. This is the first time the tournament has been held in Vietnam, making it the largest Pickleball event in Asia in terms of prize value, number of participants, and audience size. This year’s tournament has a total prize fund of 150,000 USD.

Matches are held at both Tien Son Sports Palace and Tuyen Son Sports Village, with competitions in men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles, and mixed doubles across various age groups and skill levels.

Athletes compete in qualifying rounds, followed by the Round of 32 and Round of 16, with quarter-finals, semi-finals, third-place playoffs, and finals scheduled for October 4.

The tournament attracts some of the world’s top players, including legendary Ben Johns, who has won over 150 PPA Tour titles. Other notable participants are Federico Staksrud, Anna Bright, Tyson McGuffin, Tyra Hurricane Black, Kaitlyn Christian, and Alix Truong.

Deputy Director of the Da Nang Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tao Viet Hai emphasised that beyond its sporting significance, the event promotes tourism, culture, and trade in Da Nang and Vietnam. It also provides an opportunity to connect the professional and amateur Pickleball community, fostering the growth of this relatively new sport locally.

Following the opening ceremony, athletes from Vietnam and abroad took part in demonstration matches./.