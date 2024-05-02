Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Nearly 55,800 tonnes of agricultural products exported via Lang Son's border gates during holidays

Nearly 55,800 tonnes of agricultural products were exported via border gates in the northern province of Lang Son during the recent five-day holidays starting April 27.
  Trucks carrying goods for import/export traverse Huu Nghi international border gate in the northern province of Lang Son. (Photo: VNA)  

The Border Gates Management Centre under the Dong Dang-Lang Son Border Gate Economic Zone Management Board announced on May 2 that during the five-day holidays, authorities conducted customs clearance procedures for over 5,300 vehicles, including more than 2,100 vehicles that carried fruits for export. Huu Nghi and Tan Thanh international border gates were still the busiest ones.

During the period, import-export activities at Lang Son province's border gates were stable and smooth as local border gate authorities promptly notified businesses about the time for customs clearance. Employees were assigned to resolve arising problems during the holidays.

Customs units assigned leaders, officers and civil servants to handle customs procedures and guide businesses and goods owners to make online declarations. The border guard force worked around the clock to instruct and direct the flow of vehicles entering and exiting the border gates./.

VNA/VNP

