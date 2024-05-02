Making news
Nearly 55,800 tonnes of agricultural products exported via Lang Son's border gates during holidays
During the period, import-export activities at Lang Son province's border gates were stable and smooth as local border gate authorities promptly notified businesses about the time for customs clearance. Employees were assigned to resolve arising problems during the holidays.
Customs units assigned leaders, officers and civil servants to handle customs procedures and guide businesses and goods owners to make online declarations. The border guard force worked around the clock to instruct and direct the flow of vehicles entering and exiting the border gates./.