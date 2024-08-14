Nearly 500 dancers to attend International Dance Festival 2024 in Thua Thien-Hue

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Nearly 500 dance artists from nine countries will participate in the International Dance Festival 2024 to be held in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue from August 17-22, the Performing Arts Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced on August 13.

The festival will bring together artists from 17 art troupes in Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.

The event is held every three years to promote cooperation in the field of culture and arts between Vietnam and countries around the world. It also provides Vietnam with opportunities to introduce and promote the value of Vietnamese dance art to international friends. Art managers and dance artists are expected to exchange experiences in the process of artistic creation.

The organisers encourage new performance imbued with the national cultural identity of each territory and country depicting the colours of daily life.

Each domestic participating unit can have one performance with a duration of no more than 30 minutes, and no limit on the number of participants. Meanwhile, each foreign unit can have one performance with a duration of no more than 30 minutes and the number of participants must not exceed 16 people including the head of its delegation./.