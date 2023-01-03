Nearly 4,000 tonnes of cargo cleared through Mong Cai border gate

Nearly 4,000 tonnes of cargo were customs-cleared in Hai Yen ward, Mong Cai city, in the northern province of Quang Ninh in the first two days of 2023, according to the management board of Mong Cai International Border Gate.

Of the total, 3,316 tonnes of goods, mostly agricultural and aquatic products, were exported to the Chinese side. Meanwhile, 527 tonnes of goods were imported.

On January 3, Bac Luan 2 Bridge will open for vehicles. Local authorities have prepared COVID-19 prevention and control measures to ensure safety.

Earlier, on December 31, the border bridge in Hai Yen handled 187 vehicles transporting 2,108 tonnes of goods to China and 94 others carrying 298 tonnes of goods to Vietnam./.