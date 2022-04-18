Nearly 3,000 runners compete in Tay Ho Half Marathon 2021





They competed in four different categories of 21km, 15km, 6km and 3km.



In the men's half-marathon category, Bui Van Dung won the championship with 1 hour 13 minutes 54 seconds while Le Thi Bich finished first in the women's half marathon in 1 hour 22minutes 22 seconds.

The competition, first organised in 2020, has been canceled twice in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Pham Xuan Tai, vice chairman of Tay Ho district’s People Committee and head of the event’s organising board, said the tournament is one of the activities held to promote sports and encourage people to run for better health and fitness./.