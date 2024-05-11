Nearly 3,000 triathletes from 52 countries and territories, including a record of 1,532 Vietnamese, are competing in the 2024 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam in the central city of Da Nang from May 10 to 12.



The triathlon is jointly held by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports and the Sunrise Events Vietnam, an event management company.



At the official IRONMAN 70.3 event on May 12, athletes will compete in a 1.9-kilometre swim, a 90-kilometre bike course, and a 21.1-kilometre single loop course through the most scenic roads in the coastal city.



The tournament offers Age Group Qualifying slots to the 2024 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Taupo, New Zealand, this December, as well as those to the 2024 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship in Nice, France, in September for the top five placed women in each age group category.



The race weekend will also host Sunrise SPRINT Vietnam, a short series triathlon, and IRONKIDS Vietnam held in aquathlon and triathlon formats for children aged 5-15.



Meanwhile, participants will join the annual Newborns Vietnam Run Out to raise funds for Newborns Vietnam, an organisation dedicated to ending preventable newborn deaths in the country.



IRONMAN 70.3 was first held in Da Nang in 2015, attracting over 1,000 participants from 45 countries and territories, including 69 from Vietnam./.