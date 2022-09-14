Nearly 300 technological brands introduced at NEPCON Vietnam 2022

The International Electronics Manufacturing Technology Trade Exhibition and Conference (NEPCON Vietnam 2022) kicked off in Hanoi on September 14, featuring nearly 300 brands of technology, machinery and equipment.



Jointly organised by RX Tradex Vietnam - ASEAN's leading exhibition organiser, the Vietnam Electronic Industries Association (VEIA) and the Singaporean Association of Information Technology and Communication, the three-day event sees the participation of exhibitors from over 20 countries worldwide, including Japan, the US, China, Singapore, Thailand, Germany, and India.



With many practical activities, the event is expected to support electronics businesses to resume their production, expand markets and access international business opportunities, thus joining the global supply chain.



According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, more than 570 new projects have been granted investment registration certificates so far this year. Foreign investors have poured capital into 18 out of the 21 economic sectors, showing that the demand for trade and production recovery is increasing.



Vu Trong Tai, General Director of RX Tradex, said in addition to activities at booths, this year's event also offers business connection opportunities, short training courses, business consulting sessions and symposiums on business.



Do Thi Thuy Huong from VEIA said that Vietnam’s electronics industry needs breakthroughs to adapt to the rapid change with an increasing demand for production and lean operation in order to help businesses, especially small- and medium-sized enterprises, reduce costs and optimise production activities.



NEPCON Vietnam 2022 is a good chance for businesses to learn and share experience, and update advanced technologies and smart production solutions towards promoting sustainable development, Huong stressed./.