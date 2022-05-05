Nearly 2,000 to join art performance at SEA Games 31’s ceremonies

Hanoi has mobilised nearly 2,000 soldiers, artists, actors, athletes and students from 14 art and sports units to participate in a special art programme at the opening and closing ceremonies of the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).



Members of the units have organised the performance rehearsal in accordance with five groups at five locations. The overall rehearsal at the My Dinh National Stadium began from May 4.



All equipment serving the opening ceremony has been installed at the My Dinh National Stadium and were tested on May 3-4.



Cultural identities of Vietnam as well as of other Southeast Asian countries will be spotlighted at the special art programme of the opening ceremony.



Communication activities and the provision of logistics, tourism, medical, and information technology serving the regional sports event have been ready, towards promoting Hanoi as an attractive and safe destination.



In addition, the municipal administration has implemented plans to ensure security and safety during the event.



The Hanoi Youth Union completed the recruitment and training of 3,000 volunteers to serve activities at competition venues in the city./.