Nearly 18,500 pagodas nationwide to ring bells to pray for national peace, prosperity

As many as 18,491 pagodas across the country will simultaneously conduct a ceremonial ringing of bells and drums to pray for national peace, solidarity, and prosperity on the morning of July 1, according to the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS).



The VBS Executive Council has sent a document to provincial and municipal Sangha chapters, as well as pagodas and monastic institutions nationwide, calling for their participation in the ritual.



The document noted that that July 1 marks the official start of operations of newly-established localities following mergers and the implementation of a two-tier local government model across the country - a historic milestone in the nation’s path to a new era of development and prosperity.



In alignment with Buddhism’s longstanding tradition of accompanying the nation throughout history, the Standing Board of the VBS Executive Council has called on all local Sangha chapters and religious establishments to perform the special peace-prayer ceremony.



This includes three rounds of bell and "Bat nha" drum rituals, scripture recitations, and collective spiritual offerings. The ceremony is intended to invoke the spiritual vitality of the nation, foster unity, and inspire collective aspiration toward a peaceful and prosperous future.



The synchronised ritual will commence at 6:00am on July 1./.