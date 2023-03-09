Nearly 1,500 runners join race in response to ASIAD 19

Nearly 1,500 runners, including representatives of the Olympic Council of Asia, the Organising Board of 19th Asia Games (ASIAD 19) and athletes, education staff, and students from Bac Ninh University of Physical Education and Sports on March 8 joined a race in response to ASIAD 19.

Dang Ha Viet, General Director of the Vietnamese Sports Administration cum Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Olympic Committee, said the event marks the 77th anniversary when President Ho Chi Minh called on the entire people to take exercise. The day was also marked as the Vietnam Sports Day (March 27, 1946-2023).

The race, which is a traditional activity of ASIAD organised by the Asian Olympic Council, will be held in many countries and territories with the goal of promoting the continent's largest sports festival.

This is one of the practical activities to raise awareness about the role, benefits and effects of exercise and sports in protecting and improving health and quality of life while building a healthy lifestyle and cultural environment, contributing to the consolidation of the great unity bloc.

ASIAD 19 will be held in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang province in eastern China, from September 23 to October 8 this year with 40 sports in 55 competition venues. It will see the participation of 45 sport delegations from 45 countries and territories in Asia./.