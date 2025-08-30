Nearly 14,000 prisioners to receive amnesty on National Day occasion

An overview of the press conference (Photo: VNA)

The Office of the President held a press conference on August 29 to announce the State President's decision on amnesty in the second phase in 2025 on the occasion of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).



Decision No. 1693/QD-CTN, signed by State President Luong Cuong August 29 and will be effective on September 1, grants amnesty to 13,920 individuals, including 13,915 serving sentences and five with sentences temporarily suspended, according to Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. Le Van Tuyen.



Earlier this year, over 8,000 prisoners were released on April 30 on the occasion of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.



Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. Le Van Tuyen speaks at the press conference. (Photo: VNA)

This is the largest number of prisoners ever granted amnesty in a single year, Tuyen said, calling it evidence of the Party and State’s humanitarian policy.



Among the beneficiaries are 66 foreign nationals from 18 countries. None are linked to corruption or negative cases under the supervision of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena.



Vietnam has implemented 40 amnesties in 80 years. Since 2009, 11 presidential decisions have benefited nearly 100,000 prisoners.



Addressing the press conference, deputy head of the Presidential Office Can Dinh Tai said that amnesty is a constitutional institution under the 2018 Law on Amnesty, reflecting the nation’s humanitarian tradition and the Party and State’s leniency policy. It recognises prisoners' improvement and good conduct, supported by correctional facilities, authorities, families and society./.