Nearly 100 chess players compete at Quang Ninh int’l grandmaster tournament
The second Quang Ninh GM/IM/FM Chess Tournament 2025 officially opened on June 6 in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh.
The tournament draws nearly 100 players from nine countries – India, Russia, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, the Philippines, and host Vietnam – competing across two categories: the professional group (GM, IM) and the advanced amateur group (FM).
Players will compete in two formats - standard chess and blitz chess.
According to organisers, the event aims to evaluate the quality and outcomes of chess training programmes across participating nations, while offering an opportunity for players, especially Vietnamese, to reach international norms.
The tournament is to promote the land and people of Quang Ninh, and to reinforce the province’s commitment to achieving its 2025 development goals and priorities.
Immediately after the opening ceremony, players began competing in the standard chess category. The tournament runs through June 12./.