Navy requested to support fishermen, boost defence diplomacy to protect national sovereignty

Party General Secretary To Lam reviews the guard of honour of the Vietnam People’s Navy at the ceremony in Hai Phong city on February 28. Photo: VNA

The Vietnam People’s Navy must act as the core force and a reliable source of support for fishermen to maintain their presence at sea while enhancing maritime cooperation and defence diplomacy with foreign militaries and navies, helping to firmly safeguard national sovereignty, sovereign rights, jurisdiction, and interests.



The demand was made by Party General Secretary To Lam, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, at a ceremony held by the Naval Service under the Ministry of National Defence in northern Hai Phong city on February 28. At the event, the Navy was granted the Hero of the People’s Armed Forces title for the third time.



Congratulating the Navy on its particularly excellent achievements, he emphasised that for over 70 years, under the Party’s absolute and direct leadership over all aspects, President Ho Chi Minh’s guidance, the State’s concentrated and unified governance, the direct oversight from the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence, as well as the unwavering support from the people and international friends, the Navy has continuously grown and matured, fulfilling all assigned missions and achieving numerous outstanding and exceptional feats in fighting, training, combat readiness, production, and the fulfillment of international obligations.



Outlining tasks for the Navy, the General Secretary asked for thoroughly grasping the Party’s viewpoints and guidelines, as well as the State’s policies and laws regarding military and national defence. Key emphasis should be placed on the new strategic thinking and perceptions on national defence and Fatherland protection stated in the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.



Furthermore, he noted, the Navy must stay well-informed of the situation to provide timely and accurate advice for the Party, State, Central Military Commission, and Ministry of National Defence to firmly safeguard national sovereignty over seas and islands while maintaining a peaceful and stable maritime environment for national development.



The service must focus on effectively implementing "two steadfastnesses", he demanded, elaborating that the force needs to stay steadfast in the Party’s military and defence guidelines and in building a politically strong military.



It must also adopt “two advancements” – advancing the development of a revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern People’s Army while promoting international integration and defence diplomacy.



Party General Secretary To Lam and military officials at the ceremony. Photo: VNA

The Party leader also highlighted the importance of "two preventions" – preventing war and conflict risks, as well as preventing any signs of ideological, moral, or lifestyle degradation, including "self-evolution" and "self-transformation" within the Military Party Organisation and the entire service.



Finally, the force must ensure “five solidities” – robust political mettle, strict discipline, technological prowess, strong military art, and stable quality of life for its personnel, according to him.



In his remarks, General Secretary Lam requested the Navy to build comprehensively strong and exemplary agencies and units, with a special focus on enhancing political education and ideological work, ensuring that officers and soldiers maintain unwavering political mettle. Besides, it must strongly foster a spirit of solidarity, unity, self-reliance, confidence and national pride to overcome all challenges and strive for the excellent fulfillment of all assigned duties.



He underscored the need to continue building a revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern navy. Emphasis must be placed on innovating and enhancing the quality of training, as well as the combat readiness. The force should proactively study recent wars and conflicts around the world to further develop naval military art in alignment with the people's war posture for Fatherland safeguarding in the new era.



In addition, it must maintain a close integration of defence, security, foreign affairs, and economic missions while proactively researching and providing advice on measures for sustainable maritime economic development, closely linked with the protection of national sovereignty at sea, the Party chief said.



Reviewing the Naval Service’s history, Vice Admiral Tran Thanh Nghiem, member of the Party Central Committee, member of the Central Military Commission, and Commander of the Navy, stated that following the complete liberation of the North, the Coastal Defence Department – the predecessor of the Vietnam People’s Navy – was established on May 7, 1955 to meet the requirements for managing and protecting national sovereignty over seas and islands.



Over the past 70 years, the Navy has continuously developed and obtained numerous glorious victories, some of which have become legendary milestones for both the military and the nation in the Ho Chi Minh era.



After the national reunification, the Navy continued to excel in fulfilling its noble international missions in Laos and Cambodia. Defending maritime sovereignty, the service has consistently shown its absolute loyalty to the Party, the Fatherland, and the people.



The Navy has proactively researched and accurately forecasted developments to give advice to the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defence, the Party, and the State. It has also flexibly responded to complex maritime situations, firmly safeguarded national sovereignty over seas and islands, supported maritime economic activities, and maintained a peaceful and stable environment at sea for national development, Nghiem reported.



At the ceremony, General Secretary Lam bestowed the Hero of the People’s Armed Forces title upon the Navy./.