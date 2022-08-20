Naval vessel rescues Binh Dinh fishing boat in distress at sea

Naval Squadron 129 has said it took rescue measures on August 18 after receiving an SOS from a fishing boat coded BD 98172 TS of the south central province of Binh Dinh which was in distress in the area of Da Tay island in Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago.



At 10am that morning, when Naval Squadron 129's Vessel 771 was working at sea in the area of Da Tay island, it received information that a fishing boat ran aground on a shoal at sea. It immediately moved to the area and helped 15 fishermen aboard.



On August 19, the crew of Vessel 711 transferred fishing gear and the catch to another boat and provided the fishermen with food, water and medical care.



Efforts are underway to salvage the ship./.