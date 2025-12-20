Naval region 4 safely brings 52 fishermen to Song Tu Tay island

Naval Region 4 Command safely transfers 52 fishermen to Song Tu Tay island (Photo: qdnd.vn)



The Naval Region 4 Command reported on December 19 that it had coordinated efforts to safely bring 52 fishermen from a distressed fishing vessel to Song Tu Tay island in the Truong Sa special zone.

The vessel, captained by Huynh Van Hau from Nui Thanh Commune, Da Nang City, departed An Hoa Port on November 11 to operate in the Truong Sa fishing grounds.

On December 17, while restarting the engine to pick up fishermen and basket boats operating nearby, smoke suddenly billowed from the engine room, followed by a fire.

Despite urgent efforts to extinguish the blaze, strong winds and a large volume of fuel in the engine compartment caused the fire to spread rapidly. At the time of the incident, five fishermen were on board the vessel, while the remaining 47 were fishing from basket boats. By around 2:00 a.m. the same day, the fire had engulfed the entire cabin, forcing those on board to escape by lowering a basket boat into the sea.

At 9:00 a.m. on December 17, the captain managed to contact fishing vessel No. 90779-TS from Dak Lak province, which rescued all 52 fishermen and brought them safely aboard.

At 7:00 a.m. on December 18, Coast Guard vessel KN364 was dispatched to transfer the fishermen to Song Tu Tay island. Officers and soldiers of Brigade 146 under the Naval Region 4 Command received the fishermen, arranged accommodation, conducted medical examinations, provided medicines, and supplied essential necessities.

All 52 fishermen are currently in stable physical and mental condition./.