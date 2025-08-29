Making news
Naval force ready for National Day maritime parade in Khanh Hoa
Military units joining an upcoming 80th National Day (September 2) parade at sea in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa has been training hard for the event.
Several forces are expected to join the parade. The Vietnam People's Navy plays a key role with the participation of its Kilo-class submarine 36, surface ships, the naval air force, and other specialised units.
The naval air brigade No. 954 is among those taking part for the first time in the maritime parade. Experienced pilots with excellent flying skills were selected to operate aircraft such as the Ka-28 and DHC-6 in the designated formations.
Colonel Vuong Dang Nam, Commander of the brigade, stressed that the highest requirement in formation flying is absolute precision. The aircraft must maintain correct distance, speed, altitude, and coordinate closely in all situations./.