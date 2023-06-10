National women’s football team climbs one place on global ranking

According to the rankings, the Vietnamese team has gained 1,648.89 points, topping Southeast Asia, standing fifth in Asia and 32nd in the world.



In the region, with the 4th gold medal in a row in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32), Vietnam is 11 steps higher than second-placed Thailand.



The top five Asian teams are Australia, Japan, China, and the Republic of Korea, and Vietnam.



The Vietnamese team is preparing for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in July with a three-week training camp in Germany from June 5 - 24. On June 10, they will have a friendly match with Eintracht Frankfurt club which ranked third in the Bundesliga./.