National Tourism Year 2023 kicks off in Binh Thuan
More than 200 events will be organised during National Tourism Year 2023 including an international culinary festival, a rowing and canoeing competition, the national golf tournament, and the Binh Thuan golden tourism week.
Endowed with many natural advantages, including a coastline of more than 192 km, Binh Thuan, considered the “resort capital” of Vietnam, has become a familiar destination for tourists.
This land converges enough factors to develop a variety of products, resort tourism, excursions, recreational sports on the sea, sand dunes, adventure tourism, exploration of flora and fauna under the sea, cultural tourism, tours of beliefs associated with historical and cultural relics and special traditional festivals./.