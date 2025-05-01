National reunification celebration helps raise Vietnam’s int'l standing: Malaysian researcher

Malaysian researcher Enzo Sim Hong Jun followes the live broadcast of the 50th anniversary celebration of the liberation of the South and national reunification of Vietnam on the morning of April 30. Photo: VNA

The grand ceremony in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification on April 30 has helped increase Vietnam’s position and reputation in the international arena, according to Malaysian history and international politics researcher Enzo Sim Hong Jun from Penang Institute.



According to Enzo, Vietnam’s ability to overcome tremendous post-war challenges and transform itself through the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) programme, initiated in 1986, into one of the fastest-growing economies in Asia is a remarkable and admirable achievement.



He emphasised that what Vietnam has achieved is not the result of miracles or luck, but the perseverance, patience, and determination of the Vietnamese people in overcoming hardship and adversity. These qualities have enabled Vietnam to develop into a modern and prosperous nation today, serving as a model for other developing countries to learn from.



In an interview with a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Kuala Lumpur, the researcher expressed his admiration at the 50-year journey of the Vietnamese nation, affirming that it has emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. The military parade held to commemorate this 50th anniversary stands as a testament to the tremendous achievements Vietnam has made since 1975.

Through this grand celebration, Vietnam has delivered two clear messages, with the first being a major diplomatic victory. According to Enzo, the presence of the armed forces of Laos, Cambodia, and China in the grand parade demonstrates that Vietnam has succeeded in strengthening its close regional partnerships. This event provides an opportunity to deepen friendship, cooperation, and mutual understanding between Vietnam and its partners in the Mekong region, namely Cambodia and Laos. It is also a valuable occasion for high-ranking Vietnamese, Lao, and Cambodian leaders to discuss diplomatic issues of mutual concern.



Notably, the participation of China’s armed forces demonstrates the country’s readiness to build stronger economic partnerships with Vietnam and other ASEAN countries, affirming its role as a reliable partner.



According to the researcher, the celebration marks a significant diplomatic triumph for Vietnam, as many other nations, including Malaysia, also sent representatives to Ho Chi Minh City to witness this historic event.



The second message reflects the strength and unity of the Vietnamese people, Enzo stated, affirming that the military parade not only showcased Vietnam’s national defence capabilities but also delivered a powerful message to the international community: no external force can divide Vietnam through military means or economic pressure./.