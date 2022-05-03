National Reunification anniversary celebrated in Germany, Czech Republic

The Consulate General of Vietnam in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, held a seminar with the Vietnam - Germany Innovation Network (VGInetwork).



Stressing the important role of Vietnamese intellectuals in Germany, Consul General Le Quang Long asked VGInetwork to practically contribute to the homeland’s priority areas such as green growth, renewable energy, and sustainable development.



VGInetwork Chairman Nguyen Xuan Thinh reported on the network’s achievements and development vision, along with the encouraging outcomes of and potential for scientific-technological cooperation between Vietnam and Germany.



At the event, Assoc. Prof. and Dr. Do Thanh Trung, a founding member of the VGInetwork, shared Germany’s experience in renewable energy development and energy transition and gave some opinions about the green growth process in Vietnam. He suggested a Vietnam - Germany energy hub be set up as part of VGInetwork to connect the two countries’ policymakers, enterprises, and institutes in actions towards a green and sustainable economy.



On April 30, the Vietnamese Literature and Arts Association in the Czech Republic held a special music show to celebrate the anniversary.



Emphasizing the significance of the great victory in the 1975 spring, Ambassador Thai Xuan Dung said over the last 47 years, Vietnam has obtained enormous socio-economic attainments and its stature and prestige continually been consolidated, which is partly attributable to contributions by overseas Vietnamese, including those in the Czech Republic.



He said aside from continuing to intensively integrate into the local society, Vietnamese people in the Czech Republic have carried out many investment projects in the homeland along with charitable activities to assist the compatriots affected by natural disasters and epidemics.



The diplomat voiced his belief that the Vietnamese community in the European nation will maintain their solidarity, successfully integrate into the Czech society, and make more practical contributions to the homeland./.