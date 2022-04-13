National Press Festival opens in Hanoi

It takes place on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the VJA (April 21), towards the 97th Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21).Following the opening ceremony is the exhibition marking the 100th anniversary of “Le Paria” newspaper.A series of other events will also be organised on the sidelines of the festival, including a press photo show on spring roads, a forum on digital transformation, a talk on humanity in journalism and a concert featuring music performances by journalists.The organiser will also present several awards for the best Tet (Lunar New Year) magazine cover photo, the best news website design and the best TV and radio programmes. There is also an award for organisations and individuals with outstanding activities at the festival.The festival, to last until April 15, provides an opportunity to honour the strong development of Vietnam’s journalism and journalists’ creative works, and to promote exchange and cooperation between journalists and the public./.