Making news
National Press Awards honour great contribution of journalists: PM
In his remarks at the ceremony, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh highlighted the growth of Vietnam’s revolutionary press over the past 97 years, contributing greatly to the struggle for national independence and the cause of national construction and defence.
He highlighted that the country currently has more than 800 press agencies and over 22,000 members of the Vietnam Journalists Association.
The Government leader congratulated 115 authors and groups of authors who have won prizes in the 16th National Press Awards, stressing that the awards honour and express thanks to journalists who have made important contributions to the country’s success in 2021, a year with unprecedented difficulties and challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The press have built trust and helped consolidate the great solidarity, consensus and support of the people and businesses for the Party and State’s sound policies on a vaccine strategy and COVID-19 prevention and control programme, enabling Vietnam to become one of the few countries leading the world in the vaccination rate,” PM Chinh said.
He also applauded the press for spreading kindness and joint efforts of organisations, individuals and enterprises to ensure social welfare during the time of the pandemic, and encouraging and honouring the work and sacrifice of frontline forces in the fight against the pandemic.
The PM said the tasks of national development put many requirements for the press. First of all, the press should be a sharp weapon to protect the ideological foundation of the Party, and the interests of the country and the nation, he said.
Besides, the press should continue to provide the public with accurate, timely, honest and transparent information, reflect and seek solutions to current issues, and detect and honour good examples to strengthen the public’s trust in the Party and State’s guidelines and policies, PM Chinh said.
He asked the press to focus on covering policies on economic recovery, the three strategic breakthrough in economic development, digital transformation, environmental protection and social security in the time ahead.
The Government leader called on the press to play a more active role in the fight against corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena, and at the same time, promote the people’s mastery role.
He required agencies, organisations and individuals to proactively provide information to facilitate the work of journalists, and relevant agencies must protect journalists when they work.
This year, the National Press Awards presented 10 A prizes, 22 B prizes, 48 C prizes and 35 consolation prizes to a total 115 press works.
The Vietnam News Agency won one A prize, one B prize and one C prize. /.