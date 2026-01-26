National Party Congress orientations provide moral anchor for overseas Vietnamese

The orientations set out by the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam are not only of national significance, but also serve as an important moral and spiritual anchor for overseas Vietnamese (OV) communities, particularly those in remote areas such as New Caledonia, according to Dinh Ngoc Riem, Honorary Consul of Vietnam in the French overseas territory in the South Pacific.



Dinh Ngoc Riem, Honorary Consul of Vietnam in New Caledonia. Photo: VNA

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency in France, Riem said the congress’s emphasis on renewing strategic thinking, enhancing national governance capacity and improving adaptability to complex regional and global developments reflects the proactive, long-term and consistent vision of the Party in leading the country into a new stage of development.



He noted that the Vietnamese community in New Caledonia currently numbers around 3,000 people, most of whom are engaged in trade, services and small- and medium-sized businesses. Given the geographical distance, closely following developments at home and Vietnam’s long-term development orientations is of particular importance in maintaining the bond between OV and their homeland.



According to Riem, the development goals identified by the 14th congress for 2030, with a vision to 2045 – including rapid and sustainable growth, building an independent and self-reliant economy closely linked with deep international integration, advancing science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, and improving people’s material and spiritual living standards – have generated strong confidence and expectations within the Vietnamese expatriates in New Caledonia.



Referring to the major orientations, such as institutional reform, growth model renewal, green economy development, digital transformation, national competitiveness enhancement, private sector development and the attraction of high-quality investment, he said these are pioneering decisions that open up new opportunities for OV entrepreneurs, intellectuals and resources to engage more deeply in Vietnam’s growth process.



As a successful Vietnamese entrepreneur with strong standing in the community, Riem affirmed that the institutional reforms and improvements to the investment and business environment endorsed by the congress will create favourable conditions for OV in New Caledonia to seek cooperation and investment opportunities, or to return to Vietnam to start businesses and pursue long-term ventures, thereby contributing to stronger economic and trade cooperation between Vietnam and France./.