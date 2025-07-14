National parks of Vietnam, Laos recognized as transboundary world heritage site

Inside Hung Thong Cave (Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park, Quang Tri province). Photo: VNA

The World Heritage Committee of UNESCO on July 13 approved the expansion of the world natural heritage site of Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park in Vietnam’s Quang Tri province to include Hin Nam No National Park in Laos' Khammouane province.



The decision was made during the 47th session of the committee held in Paris, France.



Following the adjustment, the world natural heritage site is officially named “Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park and Hin Nam No National Park”.



The joint nomination dossier was submitted by the Governments of Vietnam and Laos to UNESCO in February 2024.



Vietnam is now home to nine world heritage sites. These include two inter-provincial sites – Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago (Quang Ninh province and Hai Phong city), and the Complex of Yen Tu - Vinh Nghiem - Con Son, Kiep Bac Monuments and Landscapes (Quang Ninh province, Bac Ninh province, and Hai Phong city).

The latest recognition is Vietnam’s first transboundary world heritage site. It is expected to serve as a model for the management of cross-border heritage, enabling the country to share practical experience in implementing the 1972 UNESCO Convention concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage.



The site also stands as a symbol of the close cultural heritage cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, contributing to the long-standing friendship and solidarity between the two neighbouring countries./.