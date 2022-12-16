National museum opens space on 'Dien Bien Phu in the Air' victory

A thematic space has freshly been opened at the Vietnam National Museum of History, shedding light on the 12 days and nights of fierce fights in Hanoi at the end of 1972 against the US air force in the “Dien Bien Phu in the air” victory which led to the end of the foreign aggression war in Vietnam.



Documents, photos, items, and stories on display give insights into the then life and fights, the final victory, the capital’s growth after 50 years, and the diplomatic relations and cooperation between Vietnam and the US in the period of reform and international integration.



During the historic battle, the Vietnamese army and people defeated US airstrikes in the North, shooting down 81 aircraft of all kinds, including 34 B-52 strategic bombers, forcing the US to sign the Paris Agreement on ending the war and restoring peace in Vietnam in January 1973.



This triumph is also called the “Dien Bien Phu in the air” victory, which took the name from the victory of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign in 1954 that put an end to the French colonial rule over Indochina.



The space is set to remain open until April next year.



Aiming to help the public understand more about the resounding victory and how life has been restored over the past 50 years, the War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City also arranged an exhibition, starting December 16 and lasting till June 16 in 2023.



Via 189 images, documents and items, it tells many wartime stories and the care and love in difficult circumstances, including a story of healing war wounds between two former pilots of Vietnam and the US./.