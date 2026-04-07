National Health Day: Community-based continuous healthcare model launched
The “Community-based continuous healthcare teams” model not only improves primary healthcare effectiveness but also marks a transition from passive to proactive healthcare delivery at the grassroots level.
The healthcare team is continuously deployed to the residential area of Dat Do commune, providing home-based health check-ups for residents. Photo: VNA
The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, in coordination with authorities of Dat Do and Bac Tan Uyen communes, launched a pilot model titled “Community-based continuous healthcare teams” on April 7.
Built on the principles of family medicine, the model aims to provide continuous, proactive and comprehensive health management for residents. Healthcare teams will visit households directly, prioritising elderly people, patients with chronic diseases, persons with disabilities and vulnerable groups to conduct regular monitoring, consultation and healthcare services.
Speaking at the launch ceremony in Dat Do commune, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health Tran Ngoc Trieu stressed that effective implementation requires close coordination among local authorities and healthcare workers and professional support from the health sector, forming a solid “three-pillar” foundation. Local administrations and mass organisations play a particularly important role in communication efforts, mobilising public participation and fostering community consensus.
He emphasised that the model must be implemented in a practical and effective manner, noting that public trust is built not on promises but on the daily dedication and professionalism demonstrated by healthcare workers.
According to Nguyen Hoang Ngoc Phuong, Vice Chairwoman of the Dat Do commune People’s Committee, rising healthcare demand makes innovation in grassroots healthcare operations inevitable. The model is expected to enhance disease prevention, ease pressure on higher-level hospitals, reduce costs for residents and strengthen public confidence in the grassroots healthcare system.
A key feature of the initiative is the shift from a passive approach of waiting for patients to visit medical facilities to proactively delivering healthcare services to communities.
The community-based healthcare team of Bac Tan Uyen commune provides home-based health check-ups for residents. Photo: VNA
Child healthcare is both a humanitarian priority and a long-term investment in population quality and human resources. Early interventions in maternal care, nutrition, immunisation, and neonatal services play a decisive role in shaping physical and intellectual development.