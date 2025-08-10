National digital transformation: Breakthroughs in institutions, infrastructure

Vietnam has made significant progress in the first half of 2025 (Illustrative image). Photo: VNA

Amid the global push for digital transformation, Vietnam has made significant progress in the first half of 2025 while identifying strategic tasks for a breakthrough in the latter half of the year.

With the government's strong direction and active participation from businesses and citizens, national digital transformation is deepening, with a focus on building a digital government, economy, and society.

Clear identification of strategic tasks

The Ministry of Science and Technology reported that digital transformation accelerated in early 2025. Key breakthrough targets and solutions were defined at the 2024 year-end review and 2025 orientation meeting of the National Committee on Digital Transformation, chaired by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. These were reinforced in meetings of the Government Steering Committee on the development of science, technology and digital transformation and the project on developing data applications on population, electronic identification and authentication (Project 06) for 2022-2025, with a vision to 2030.

A notable milestone is the operation of the monitoring and evaluation system for Government Resolution 71/NQ-CP dated April 1, 2025, updating the Government’s action programme under Politburo Resolution 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024. This system facilitates real-time data governance by receiving feedback, petitions, and initiatives.

Online public services were advanced, with 39.51% of applications fully processed online in June. Of these, over 51% were recorded in ministries and sectors, while only 15% were at the local level, revealing a significant gap from the 80% target set for the year.

Transactions via the National Data Integration and Sharing Platform reached about 630 million, 73% of the annual plan. Adults with personal digital or electronic signatures reached 35.48%, with around 20 million certificates issued. The National Digital Authentication Centre’s revenue totalled 31.3 billion VND (1.19 million USD), contributing 4.7 billion VND to the State budget.

The ministry also issued the Government Digital Architecture Framework v4.0, launched a free, open online training platform, and submitted legal proposals, including a Digital Transformation Law, decrees on national databases, and trusted digital services.

However, challenges remain, with low-quality online public services, fragmented data sharing, and lagging legal frameworks, according to the ministry.

Breakthroughs from institution to digital infrastructure

Building on its achievements, the ministry identified three key tasks for the second half of this year, including perfecting institutional frameworks, promoting digital platforms, and enhancing the public service experience. The Digital Transformation Law is being drafted for submission to the 15th National Assembly’s 10th session, aiming to unify digital efforts across ministries and form a comprehensive digital architecture.

According to Minister Nguyen Manh Hung, the law defines the State’s role in promoting digital transformation. It sets the foundation for managing digital data, building institutional frameworks for digital platforms and services, securing financial resources, fostering digital culture, and developing human resources and digital skills. Notably, the law introduces the concept of a "digital language" as a third language alongside Vietnamese, which preserves national identity, and English, which enables global integration. The goal is for every Vietnamese citizen to become proficient in all three languages. The law also encompasses risk management, cybersecurity, and monitoring of digital transformation.

Addressing infrastructure gaps, telecom firms must complete mobile signal coverage in 238 villages with electricity by the end of August. For 117 villages without electricity, coordinated efforts with the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Electricity of Vietnam aim for synchronised infrastructure by the end of November.

To speed up the deployment of 5G technology, the ministry aims to establish 68,457 5G stations by the end of 2025. This will provide 57.5% coverage of the existing 4G network and achieve a 90% population coverage, to reach 99% coverage by 2030. Additionally, licensing and pilot services for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites will commence once enterprises complete their registration, with the goal of a commercial rollout in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Support is underway for a nationally owned international submarine optical cable to Singapore, with agreements expected in early 2026. By the end of 2025, at least one new submarine cable is to be licensed. The August launch of the VSTN (Vietnam-Laos-Thailand-Singapore) terrestrial cable will initially offer 2 Tbps, and is expandable to 12 Tbps.

The ministry is finalising a National Digital Architecture Framework to ensure the smooth connectivity across the Party, the State, and socio-political organisations, aligned with governance from central to communal levels in this month. Besides, the ministry has coordinated with the Ministry of Finance to guide localities in building and operating smart operation centres (IOCs).

For online public services, the ministry has collaborated with the Ministry of Public Security, the Government Office, and localities to review, restructure, and digitise all administrative procedures carried out in the two-tier local administration system on the National Public Service Portal with completion deadline set for January 2026.

Da Nang city will pilot the Digital Twin project and low-carbon economic development, scheduled for completion by the end of December.

The ministry will also develop a National Data Economy Framework to boost primary and secondary data markets for the digital economy and society, targeted by the end of this month. Additionally, the digital transformation scheme for SMEs, household businesses, and cooperatives will be advanced, including platform improvements and ecosystem support, with completion by the end of October./.