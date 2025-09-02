National Day parade embodies unity, will, confidence

The delegation representing Vietnam’s 54 ethnic groups marches past the grandstand. Photo: VNP The grand parade marking Vietnam’s National Day on September 2 morning featured 13 civilian formations, symbolising national unity during the past struggle for independence and reunification, while reflecting the determination and aspiration of the Party, the people, and the armed forces to build a strong and prosperous Vietnam.

The formations included the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF), representatives of the country’s 54 ethnic groups, war veterans, former public security officers, workers, farmers, intellectuals, the revolutionary press, entrepreneurs, women, overseas Vietnamese, youth, and representatives of culture and sports.



Through different revolutionary periods, the VFF has made major contributions to the nation’s victories. Today, it remains a firm bridge between the Party, the State and the people, promoting unity, democracy and social consensus, along with safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of citizens.



The formation representing Vietnam’s 54 ethnic groups not only evoked national pride but also conveyed a message of peace and solidarity to international friends.



The contingent of war veterans embodied the spirit of carrying forward the history and the proud tradition of “Uncle Ho’s soldiers,” continuing to contribute to the defence of the Party, the administration, and the people. They also set an example and passed on the revolutionary flame to younger generations.



Former public security officers demonstrated their resolve to further contribute to safeguarding national security and building a professional, elite, and modern police force.



They were followed by the formation of workers — the vanguard in the struggle for national liberation, construction, and defence. The working class has been growing stronger, serving as the backbone of the class alliance and great national unity. Dynamic and innovative, mastering science and technology, they stand at the forefront of integration, carrying the aspiration of a Vietnam advancing firmly into a new era.



As the main force in the Party’s revolutionary cause, Vietnamese farmers have long embodied patriotism, diligence, and creativity, overcoming hardship while driving socio-economic development.



Walking alongside the nation, generations of Vietnamese intellectuals have made major contributions of knowledge, resources, and spirit to the Party and people’s revolutionary path. Today, the formation represents a vanguard for breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation — a vital resource in realising the aspiration of building a strong and prosperous Vietnam.



Next was the parade of the revolutionary press formation with the symbol of a pen in hand. Starting with the Thanh Nien newspaper founded by leader Nguyen Ai Quoc in 1925, the year 2025 marks a proud milestone - 100 years of the Vietnamese revolutionary press. Over the past century, it has remained steadfast under the Party’s leadership, dedicated to serving the nation and people. With the spirit of “steel in the pen, fire in the heart,” Vietnamese journalists continue to be the pioneer, the mainstream flow of professional, humane and modern journalism in the new era.



Representing millions of Vietnamese entrepreneurs - the core force at the forefront of the economy, the formation of Vietnamese entrepreneurs demonstrates the will to inherit and promote the spirit of the August Revolution, With resilience, innovation, and a bold vision, they bring Vietnamese intellect and determination to the global stage. Shouldering the historical mission, today's generation of entrepreneurs is taking the lead in the country's development. They are the soldiers of peacetime, steadfastly pioneering for a strong and prosperous Vietnam.



The overseas Vietnamese delegation marches past the grandstand. Photo: VNP



With the "heroic, indomitable, loyal and courageous" tradition, Vietnamese women made great contributions to the struggle for national independence and unification. The formation of Vietnamese Women in the parade carries the message of solidarity, creativity, integration and development, continuing to affirm the women’s position and role in the new era, contributing to realising the aspiration of building a prosperous, civilised and happy Vietnam.

The parade continued with the formation of overseas Vietnamese, representing more than 6 million Vietnamese people living, studying and working in 130 countries and territories around the world. Throughout history, the Vietnamese community abroad has always been united, promoted the tradition of patriotism, looked towards the homeland, contributing to the cause of national building and safeguarding. They have become a global cultural, intellectual and creative bridge between Vietnam and other countries in the new era.



Following was the formation of the Vietnamese youth, who demonstrate their determination to master science and technology, innovate, digitally transform. The young people, with its political mettle, knowledge, strength, and a soul rich in Vietnamese cultural identity, are confident to step out into the world.



Also joining the parade was the cultural and sports formation - the core force in preserving the national cultural identity and improving the spiritual life of the people. They are outstanding representatives of cadres, civil servants, public employees, coaches, artists, actors, and athletes, who have been contributing to national culture and sport development.



The parade also included mass formations showing very special, brilliant and soft features. Representing people of all walks of life, ethnic groups, they painted a vivid picture of a united, resilient and aspirational Vietnam./.