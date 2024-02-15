A smart operation centre in Binh Phuoc province. (Photo: VNA)



The strategy sets the target of having 100% of national data centres, regional data centres and national centres for large data storage and high performance computing across the country guaranteed to connect successfully.



They are expected to create a network to share computing capacity and large data processing to serve the country's socio-economic and cultural development.



Government cloud computing platforms and Make in Vietnam mobile application platforms will be ready to fully meet the needs of the country’s data storage, collection, connection and sharing demands, according to the strategy.



Vietnam also aims to digitalise 100% of national data base, serving as a foundation for the development of e-Government and connecting with general data at the National Data Centre and nationwide.



All ministerial and provincial-level State agencies will provide open data for administration activities, disseminating policies of State agencies and serving the development of artificial intelligence applications.



At least 80% of administrative procedure data are expected to be reused and shared, ensuring that people and businesses only have to provide information one time when using online public services or performing administrative procedures.



Digitalisation will be promoted in land data, tracing origin of One Commune-One Product (OCOP) products sold on online platforms, logistics, electricity consumption, among others.



By 2030, 90% of cultural heritages, national relics, and special national relics in Việt Nam will go digital by forming digital libraries and digital heritages. All domestic tourist attractions must also follow the digitalisation trend.



Agencies will complete 100% of social insurance database for employees while providing open data on labour market, recruitment demands with required skills updated, serving as a foundation for accurate prediction for labour supply and demand./.

