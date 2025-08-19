National data centre embodies Vietnam’s will, aspiration: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (fifth from right) and officials launch National Data Centre No. 1 and the national database system based at this centre on August 18. (Photo: VNA)

National Data Centre No. 1 and the national database system based at this centre, launched on August 18, hold special strategic significance as they contribute to national digital transformation and the development of digital economy, society, workforce, and citizenship, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.



After nearly two years of implementation, the Ministry of Public Security completed building National Data Centre No. 1 at the Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park in Hanoi. Together with the national database system here, the centre, featuring comprehensive and modern equipment, is viewed as the "heart" of digital transformation and the "brain" of the era of the nation's prosperous development.



In his speech, the PM affirmed that science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation are an inevitable trend, a strategic choice, an objective requirement, and an undertaking of the entire Party, armed forces, and people — helping realise the aspiration for a strong and affluent nation where people enjoy prosperity and happiness, as directed by Party General Secretary To Lam.



Covering an area of more than 20 ha, the centre is among the largest in Southeast Asia. It is the first national-level centre to receive top-tier international certificates, with disaster resilience and the highest levels of security and safety.



He stressed that the project has strengthened the role, reputation, and position of the public security force as a pioneer in Vietnam’s digital transformation process.



The centre embodies the aspiration, confidence, and mettle of the Vietnamese people in general and the public security force in particular, driven by the spirit of “turning nothing into something, challenges into opportunities, and the impossible into possible,” he said, noting that it reflects innovation, creativity, self-reliance, and the determination to move forward.



PM Chinh said the key outcome of this project is its direct benefits for people and businesses – saving time in handling administrative procedures, facilitating production and business development, and improving people's well-being.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits a booth displaying technological products on the sidelines of the launch. (Photo: VNA)

He emphasised that the inauguration of National Data Centre No. 1 and the national database system is only the initial step. To advance with Centres No. 2 and No. 3 and unlock the database system’s full value, he urged Centre No. 1 to serve as the “heart” of Vietnam’s digital transformation — driving connectivity, data sharing, and open access while creating a secure and reliable data ecosystem for all sectors of society.



The centre must recognise data as a strategic resource and a new national asset which plays a vital role in policymaking, fast and sustainable socio-economic development, national defence and security safeguarding, and national competitiveness enhancement. It must meet advanced international standards, apply the highest levels of security and safety, and boost the development of artificial intelligence, particularly Vietnamese AI, he added.



Stressing that human are the decisive factor, the PM said officers at the National Data Centre must pair passion with intelligence, creativity, and an innovative mindset — keeping citizens and businesses at the core, with every activity directed toward serving their interests, fostering socio-economic development, and safeguarding the nation.



He assigned specific tasks to ministries, sectors, and agencies to develop the National Data Centre, including ensuring human resources, funding, technical standards, and promoting international cooperation.



The Government leader expressed his belief that with strong political will, solidarity, creativity, and a bold vision for development, the Ministry of Public Security and staff of the National Data Centre will build on their achievements and overcome challenges to become vanguards on the digital transformation front./.