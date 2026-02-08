National conference to disseminate, implement Party Congress's Resolution concludes

A view of the national conference held by the Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee to disseminate and implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, on February 7. Photo: VNA

Participants listened to an important address by Party General Secretary To Lam, who outlined orientations, tasks and requirements for the Resolution implementation to turn it into action, action into results, and results into tangible improvements in people’s lives.Responding to the General Secretary’s guidance, Trinh Van Quyet, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, underlined that immediately after the conference, Party committees and organisations at all levels must continue disseminating the Resolution, strengthen leadership and direction, and promptly organise implementation in an action-oriented manner.He also stressed the need to promote strategic autonomy, self-reliance and confidence in advancing into the nation’s new era, creating a strong shift from “studying and disseminating” to “deep understanding, proper action and thorough implementation”.Quyet noted that efforts should combine traditional communication methods with the effective application of science, technology and digital transformation while strengthening inspection and supervision to ensure practical effectiveness in dissemination, learning and implementation, with the determination to successfully Realise the resolution.The hybrid event, with the main venue at the Dien Hong Hall of the National Assembly building, was connected with 31,097 sites of central agencies, provincial and commune-level localities, and Party organisations of the armed forces and businesses nationwide via videoconferencing, with more than 1.9 million participants. It was also broadcast live by Vietnam Television and Radio the Voice of Vietnam, as well as on digital platforms.Through 10 topics, the conference focused on the key contents and new points in the documents of the 14th National Party Congress.These topics include some new and core issues and experiences during 40 years of Doi moi (Renewal) identified in the documents of the 14th National Party Congress; the action plan for implementing the Congress Resolution; the review report on the Party building during the 13th National Congress term and on the 15-year implementation of the Party Statutes (2011–2025), directions, tasks, and measures for the Party building and the implementation of the Party Statutes during the 14th National Congress term; and an assessment of the five-year implementation of the 10-year socio-economic development strategy for 2021–2030 and the socio-economic development plan for 2026–2030.Other items on the agenda include the promotion of the strength of great national solidarity in the cause of national construction, development and defence in the new era; the Congress’s new mindset and understanding on national defence and safeguarding; the Congress’s new mindset and understanding on national security; and the development of foreign relations in the new era commensurate with the country’s historical and cultural stature and position.The remaining topics are the outline reviewing 100 years of the Party's leadership over the Vietnamese revolution (1930–2030), orientation for leadership over national development in the next 100 years (2030–2130) and a review of the 40-year implementation of the Platform on national construction during the transitional period to socialism; and the reform of the inspection and supervision work to help strengthen discipline and order to meet the requirements of tasks in the new context in accordance with the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress./.