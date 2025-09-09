National conference to discuss 80-year history of National Assembly

The National Assembly building in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

A national scientific conference titled “The National Assembly of Vietnam – 80 Years of Formation and Development” is scheduled to take place at the NA headquarters in Hanoi on September 9, the NA Office announced.

The conference will be co-chaired by NA Chairman and Secretary of the NA Party Committee Tran Thanh Man, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang, NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh, and Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh.

The event will gather incumbent and former NA leaders; members of the NA Standing Committee; the Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office; the Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam; full-time NA deputies at the central level; deputy heads of legislators' delegations of provinces and cities; representatives of the Party committees, People’s Councils, People’s Committees, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees from northern localities; officials from central agencies, research institutes, and universities; along with experts, scholars, and the media.

The conference is an important occasion to review the 80-year journey of the Vietnamese legislature, highlighting its historical values and central role in the political system. Discussions will assess achievements and lessons learned while identifying reform requirements to improve effectiveness and efficiency in the new period.

Presentations will focus on the Party’s comprehensive leadership over the NA, its performance of constitutional, legislative and supreme supervisory functions, and its decisions on major national issues. Proposals will also be made for building a democratic, law-governed, professional, and modern parliament closely connected with the people, according to the NA Office./.