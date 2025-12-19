National conference reviews 2025 information, education, mass mobilisation efforts

Party General Secretary To Lam visits a photo exhibition held by Vietnam News Agency on the sidelines of the national conference on December 19. (Photo: VNA)

The Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation convened a national conference in Hanoi on December 19 to review its 2025 activities and chart course for 2026.

The hybrid event connected with municipal and provincial Party committees, along with communes, wards, and special zones nationwide, with Party General Secretary To Lam in attendance and delivering a keynote address.

In 2025, the sector focused on advisory support to the Party Central Committee, its Politburo and Secretariat, and all-level Party committees on Party building tasks in terms of politics, ideology, and ethics, alongside information dissemination, education and mass mobilisation. Achievements generated positive momentum, bolstered unity and consensus throughout the political system and society, garnered widespread public backing, thereby harnessing the strength of the great national solidarity and making meaningful contributions to the cause of national construction and defence, along with the Party building and rectification.

Preparations for Party congresses at all levels in the lead-up to the 14th National Party Congress remain on track, balancing timelines with political imperatives. Approaches to studying and disseminating Party resolutions, directives, conclusions, and regulations have evolved, yielding higher quality and impact. Political theory training has been standardised, gradually meeting new requirements.

Efforts to protect the Party’s ideological foundation and refute distorted or hostile views were pursued proactively and firmly, underscoring the commission’s pivotal role. Public opinion monitoring expanded in scope and depth, serving as a vital input for Politburo, Secretariat and local Party leadership.

Outreach and communications turned increasingly professional, producing thousands of works, including TV programmes, documentaries, publications and digital content, with significant cross-platform resonance.

Progress in education and science reinforced the commission’s strategic advisory role in training, science – technology, health care, sports, and human resources development. Mass mobilisation efforts in 2025 delivered tangible and practical results. Religious affairs were managed rigorously and contextually, especially in remote, disadvantaged, ethnic minority, and religious communities.

By the second quarter of 2026, the commission targets full integration of data systems supporting information, education and mobilisation activities.

For 2026, it has outlined several core tasks, including heightening awareness of the Party building in politics, ideology, and ethics as an ongoing and regular priority. It will closely track developments while responding rapidly and decisively to counter false and reactionary narratives from hostile forces in society and online, thus resolutely defending the Party’s ideological base.

Party and State leaders at the national hybrid conference (Photo: VNA)

The sector will prioritise broad dissemination of the 14th National Party Congress resolution and the Party’s strategic decisions, as well as information about the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, major national political, economic and social milestones, and the Party General Secretary’s guiding viewpoints.

Intensified efforts will focus on studying, disseminating, and enforcing the Party resolutions, directives, conclusions, and regulations in culture, arts, education and science, with special attention to the related contents in the 14th Congress's resolution.

Supervision by the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations will be elevated to enhance democracy and transparency in social governance and protect citizens’ legitimate rights and interests. Grassroots democracy regulations will be rigorously enforced, best practices and models disseminated broadly, and the “Skillful Mass Mobilisation” campaign advanced alongside patriotic emulation movements and socio-economic development efforts.

Organisational structures will be streamlined further to fit tasks under the two-tier local administration model while training and capacity-building ramped up to ensure precise role assignment, responsibility and accountability.

Earlier, General Secretary Lam, accompanied by other Party and State leaders and numerous delegates, toured an exhibition of books and photos highlighting journalistic accomplishments in digital transformation./.