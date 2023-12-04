National conference popularising resolutions of Party Central Committee’s 8th session

The Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee on December 4 jointly organised a national conference on popularisation and studying of the resolution released at the eight session of the 13th Party Central Committee.



The hybrid conference, drawing more than 1.44 million delegates across the country, focuses on core issues and new features of the resolution, thus enhancing officials and Party members’ awareness of their responsibility in implementing tasks set in the resolution.



The conference enables Party Committees, Party Organisations and ministries, sectors and localities to continue to popularise the resolution to the lower level, and build their own plans and action programmes to implement the resolution in a practical and effective manner.



At the event, State President Vo Van Thuong, who is also a Politburo member, delivers a speech on continuing to promote the tradition and strengths from great national solidarity for building more prosperous and happy nation.



Politburo member and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is scheduled to deliver a speech on renovating and enhancing the quality of social policies to meet the requirements of the national construction and defence in the new period.



Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of Defence Phan Van Giang will highlight the strategy for national defence in the new situation while Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia will touch upon the developing and promoting of the role of the intellectual contingent to meet the requirement of fast and sustainable national development in the new period./.