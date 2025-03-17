National conference on provincial mergers scheduled

People complete administrative procedures at the "one-stop shop" in Nhat Tan commune, Kim Bang district, Ha Nam province. (Photo: VNA)



Following the upcoming Party Central Committee meeting in mid-April, a national conference will be held to implement the merger of provincial-level administrative units and the restructuring of commune-level units, Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra announced.

The minister stressed that relevant ministries and agencies must issue necessary guiding documents to facilitate the mergers and restructuring after the Party Central Committee meeting. She noted that lessons learned from the past district- and commune-level administrative restructuring will serve as a foundation for this new phase.

Following the Politburo meeting, the number of provincial-level units subject to restructuring has been clearly defined, along with the two-tier local administration model, Tra noted.

Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra (Photo: VNA)

Currently, Vietnam has 10,035 commune-level administrative units, which will be consolidated into approximately 2,000 larger communes, each operating similarly to a small district. This restructuring is expected to beginn immediately after the Party Central Committee's April meeting.

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh, head of the steering committee for the restructuring, has asked ministries and agencies to review and update all relevant legal documents, including laws and decrees, to ensure a smooth transition./.