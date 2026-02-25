An overview of the conference. Photo: VNA

The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat held a nationwide conference in Hanoi on February 25 to study, disseminate and implement the Politburo’s Resolution No.79-NQ/TW on developing the state-owned economic sector and Resolution No.80-NQ/TW on developing Vietnamese culture.



The conference is organised in person at the National Assembly's Dien Hong Hall and connected to 27,284 sites nationwide, attracting more than two million participants. It is broadcast live on VTV1 of Vietnam Television, aired on VOV1 and VOV Traffic of the Voice of Vietnam, and streamed on digital platforms.



Party General Secretary To Lam attended and delivered a keynote address. Also present were State President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, Permanent member of the Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, along with former leaders.



Participants included members of the Politburo, the Secretariat and the Party Central Committee; leaders of ministries, agencies and mass organisations; representatives of the armed forces and public security; executives of state-owned groups, corporations and banks; and a wide range of cultural managers, artists, authors and researchers. Local Party leaders and officials joined from provincial and grassroots sites nationwide.



Under the programme, participants heard thematic presentations on the core contents of Resolution No.80-NQ/TW on cultural development, Resolution No.79-NQ/TW on the state-run economic sector, and the Government’s action programme to implement the two resolutions, delivered by Party and Government leaders./.