Making news
National centre for land survey, planning to begin operational in January 2026
The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment on December 29 announced the establishment of the National Centre for Land Survey and Planning, which, it said, will officially commence operations on January 1, 2026.
The event marks an important step in organisation consolidation, contributing to enhancing the effective and sustainable management and use of land resources in the new period of development.
Deputy Minister Nguyen Thi Phuong Hoa underlined that the centre’s establishment reflects the ministry leaders’ expectations for strengthened scientific research, national land-use planning and fundamental land surveys, thereby better supporting State management in the field.
According to the Deputy Minister, in implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57, scientific and technological research and application in land management play a particularly important role and must be promoted proactively. She stressed the need for the centre to develop long-term development strategies, and enhance the profile of the land management sector, while calling on relevant units to strengthen coordination and support, especially in implementing scientific research projects.
Chu An Truong, Deputy Director of the Department of Land Administration, has been appointed Director-Genenal of the Centre, while Nguyen Dac Nhan, also Deputy Director of the Department, will serve as Deputy Director-General.
On August 23, 2025, the Prime Minister issued Decision No. 1811/QD-TTg on public service units under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, including the National Centre for Land Survey and Planning. The centre was formed through the merger of the centre for land investigation, planning and valuation (under the Department of Land Administration) and the centre for development and application of land science and technology (under the Institute of Strategy and Policy on Agriculture and Environment)./.