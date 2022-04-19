National Assembly’s 3rd session slated for May 23

Under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, participants commented on the preparations for the meeting.



NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong said the meeting, lasting until June 17, is to take place at the NA building as the pandemic is under control nationwide.



Following the Government's proposal to delay the submission of the draft revised Land Law, the withdrawal of the bill from the session’s agenda has been requested, he said.



Concluding the discussion, Hue said the NA Standing Committee agreed with the opening date of the meeting, but the closing date will depend on the arrangement of discussion time.



At the end of the function in the morning of April 19, the NA Standing Committee voted to approve the number of members of the procuracy committee of the Supreme People's Procuracy at 15./.