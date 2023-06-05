National Assembly to discuss three bills on June 5

In the morning, the draft revised law on credit organisations and the draft revised housing law will be presented to the NA, along with reports assessing the bills.



NA deputies will then discuss in group the draft revised housing law, which has 13 more articles compared to the 2014 law. The new bill drops 7 articles of the current law, adding 34 articles while keeping 47 articles unchanged and amending 104 articles.



In the afternoon, the deputies will discuss in group the draft revised law on water resources and the draft revised law on credit organisations./.