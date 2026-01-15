National Assembly steps up digital transformation

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man on January 14 presents certificates of merit from the NA Standing Committee to collectives and individuals for their outstanding performance in the legislature’s digital transformation in 2025. Photo: VNA

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man on January 14 presented certificates of merit from the NA Standing Committee to three collectives and 11 individuals for their outstanding performance in the legislature’s digital transformation in 2025.



Last year, the NA’s digital transformation received close attention from the chief legislator and other NA leaders.



Immediately after the Politburo issued Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation, the Party delegation of the NA rolled out an implementation plan.



The legislature also adopted Resolution No. 193/2025/QH15 on piloting special mechanisms and policies to drive breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation.



The NA Standing Committee has established a steering committee for the legislative body’s digital transformation and issued a resolution on building and developing a digital NA for the 2024–2026 period.



The outcomes of digital transformation and the application of artificial intelligence in the NA’s operations were highly praised by Party General Secretary To Lam, who commended legislature as a pioneer in this regard. /.