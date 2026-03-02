National Assembly Standing Committee convenes 55th session

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the 55th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee. Photo: VNA

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened its 55th session at the National Assembly House in Hanoi on March 2.



Chairing and delivering the opening remarks, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man noted that there are only 13 days left before voters head to the polls for the election of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, scheduled for March 15.



The 55th session is being held earlier than usual and will be conducted in two phases. During this session, the NA Standing Committee will review and give opinions on a wide range of significant issues.



Specifically, it is scheduled to consider 10 draft laws and one draft resolution expected to be submitted for adoption at the first plenary session of the 16th NA. Given the substantial workload, broad regulatory scope and differing viewpoints on certain matters, the top legislator urged participants to focus on clarifying outstanding issues and policy options still under consideration.



Regarding draft laws in the field of justice and citizens’ rights, such as the Law on Notarisation, the Law on Legal Aid and the Law on Access to Information, NA Chairman Man emphasised that they directly affect the legitimate rights and interests of citizens. Provisions must be clear, understandable, easy to implement and subject to effective oversight; and minimise unnecessary administrative procedures, he noted.



For the revised Law on the Capital, he underscored the need to establish specific and substantive special mechanisms rather than broad or generic provisions. Decentralisation and delegation of authority must go hand in hand with effective power control, and proposed policies must be practical and immediately implementable.



Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (second from left) and delegates attend the opening session. Photo: VNA

Concerning the Law on Social Insurance, he highlighted the importance of ensuring stability and harmonising the interests of the State, employees and employers, avoiding policies that could generate public concern. As for the Law on Emulation and Commendation, he called for reforms that promote substantive emulation, curb formalism and ensure commendations are granted to the right individuals for the right achievements, thereby fostering development motivation.



The NA Standing Committee will also consider other key matters to be submitted to the legislative body, including a draft Resolution on the 2026–2030 Socio-Economic Development Plan and the Government’s report on thrift practice and wastefulness prevention in 2025.



Within its authority, the committee will review amendments to Resolution No. 1744/NQ-UBTVQH15 on the list of members of the National Council for the Selection and Supervision of Judges; consider the application of privileges and immunities to the Office of the Economic Development Cooperation Fund of the Export-Import Bank of Korea in Vietnam; and examine the regular report on people’s aspirations.



The session will also provide a second round of opinions on preparations for the first plenary session of the 16th NA. The top legislator requested careful consideration of which agenda items should be retained or supplemented, emphasising the need for meticulous preparation to avoid passivity at any stage. The transition between the two terms must be seamless, without legal gaps or disruption to institutional operations.



He noted that several draft laws scheduled for submission at the upcoming session have yet to provide complete dossiers for appraisal despite being registered for consideration in March. He urged relevant bodies to address this promptly, stressing that once items are included in the legislative programme, they must be implemented rigorously and on schedule.



Regarding the upcoming election, the NA Chairman affirmed that before, during and after the Lunar New Year, the National Election Council, its Office and relevant agencies have made active preparations to ensure the successful organisation. To date, localities have reported no major issues to central authorities or the National Election Council.



Emphasising the short timeframe and the significance of the political tasks ahead, including the successful organisation of the election and preparation for the first plenary session of the new NA and local People’s Councils, Chairman Man called on each agency and individual to demonstrate the highest sense of responsibility and determination to fulfill their duties./.