National Assembly Standing Committee convenes 53rd session

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened its 53rd session in Hanoi on January 12.

In his opening remarks, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man said this was the first session in 2026, taking place amid the upbeat atmosphere of the nation welcoming the New Year 2026 and Tet (Lunar New Year), and in the run-up to the 14th National Party Congress and the 96th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

He further stated the 53rd session will last for half a day, followed by a possible 54th session ahead of Tet. Further sessions — the 55th and 56th — are expected to be held in March and April.

The top legislator called on NA agencies, particularly the NA Party Committee, to move swiftly after this session to organise and prepare for the 14th National Party Congress. Members of the NA Standing Committee and NA vice-chairpersons have also been tasked with inspecting preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term in localities nationwide.

An overview of the 53rd session of the NA Standing Committee (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman Man said the 53rd session will review and approve two resolutions on specific matters relating to the organisational structure and the contingent of prosecutors of the Supreme People’s Procuracy, as well as consider the NA’s people's aspiration report in December 2025.

He urged participants to strictly follow the spirit of Conclusion No. 226-KL/TW, dated December 11, 2025, of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat on rectifying working practices and improving the effectiveness of the political system, stressing that submissions should be concise, clear and focused, and that discussions should concentrate on key and outstanding issues.

Under the chairmanship of NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh, the NA Standing Committee looked into two draft resolutions: one regulating the issuance and use of uniforms, insignia and badges for leaders of the People’s Procuracy at all levels, prosecutors, inspectors, investigators and prosecutors’ identity cards; and another stipulating the number and proportional structure of prosecutor ranks within the People’s Procuracy and the Military Procuracy.

With all members present voting in favour, the NA Standing Committee adopted both resolutions./.