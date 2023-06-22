National Assembly opines on draft revised Land Law

Most of the deputies said that the collecting of public opinions on the bill was well organised. They basically agreed with many contents in the verification report of the NA’s Economic Committee.

They focused on discussing such issues as land management and use, site clearance compensation and resettlement policies, and regulations on land valuation.

At the end of the debate, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh explained and clarified several issues raised by NA deputies.

As planned, on June 22 morning, the NA will vote to approve the Law on Electronic Transactions (amended); a resolution on the list and amounts of capital for tasks and projects under the socio-economic recovery and development programme. The lawmakers will discuss the draft Law on Telecommunications (amended).

In the afternoon, the legislature will pass a resolution on the establishment of the NA's thematic supervision delegation in 2024; a law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on People's Public Security. The deputies will also mull over the draft revised Law on Citizenship Identification./.