National Assembly kicks off hearing session on June 19

The 15th National Assembly opened its Q&A session on June 19, with Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang taking the centre first to address the country’s economic challenges.



The session is being broadcast live on television and radio.



Thang cleared up deputies' concern regarding how to spur socio-economic growth, renew traditional growth motives and establish new momentum for development. The questioning also encompasses strategies for enhancing the performance of state-owned enterprises, promoting private sector development as the economy's primary engine, and strengthening foreign direct investment attraction, as well as mechanisms to develop industrial parks and economic zones.

Deputy Prime Ministers Ho Duc Phoc and Nguyen Chi Dung, and the Ministers of Industry and Trade, Agriculture and Environment, Construction, Science and Technology, and Foreign Affairs also engaged in the session. A



The financial sector questioning will extend to the afternoon session.



The parliament will then shift its focus to education and training issue, with Minister Nguyen Kim Son to field questions about higher education quality improvement and human resources development to meet socio-economic development’s requirements. Other issues include the implementation of the regulation on extracurricular teaching and tutoring, maintenance of a safe and healthy learning environment, school violence prevention, and food safety standards in educational institutions.



Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long and the Ministers of Finance, Home Affairs, Health, Culture, Sports and Tourism, Science and Technology, and Public Security will clarify related issues./.