National Assembly embodies national intelligence, aspirations: top legislator

Participants in the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the first General Election to elect the Vietnamese NA (January 6, 1946–2026) in Hanoi on January 6, 2025 (Photo: VNA



The top legislator made the statement at a national-level ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the first General Election to elect the Vietnamese NA (January 6, 1946–2026) in Hanoi on January 6.



The event saw the presence of Party General Secretary To Lam, former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, State President Luong Cuong, former State Presidents Nguyen Minh Triet and Truong Tan Sang, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, former NA Chairpersons Nguyen Van An, Nguyen Sinh Hung and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, along with other incumbent and former officials. Ambassadors, chargés d'affaires, and representatives of other countries and international organisations in Hanoi were also among participants.



Recalling the 80-year tradition of the legislature, Chairman Man emphasised that the date January 6, 1946 marked a brilliant milestone heralding a new period of national development.



The success of the first general election firmly testified to the people's right to mastery as the nation rose from a history of subjugation to claim independence and establish its own state with a full legal basis to represent all citizens at home and internationally, becoming the first democratic state in Southeast Asia, he said.



This occasion provided an opportunity to honour the remarkable contributions by the Communist Party of Vietnam and the enduring legacy of President Ho Chi Minh, while also paying heartfelt tribute to the people, officers and soldiers who have devoted and sacrificed themselves for the sake of the nation and its people, he said.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

The top legislator expressed deep gratitude to voters and the people nationwide for their trust in NA deputies. He also extended sincere thanks to the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Secretariat for their leadership, and recognised the valuable contributions of former NA leaders and deputies of previous tenures.



He also acknowledged the close, timely, and effective coordination of the State President, the Government, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuracy, ministries and agencies, local Party committees and authorities, relevant organisations, as well as the sincere and effective support of international partners.



Building on the achievements of previous tenures, the 15th NA has operated amid numerous difficulties and challenges, yet with its mettle, intelligence, democracy, solidarity, and innovation, it has delivered comprehensive results in constitutional and legislative work, supreme supervision, the making of decisions on key issues of the country, and parliamentary diplomacy, contributing to socio-economic development, social welfare, national defence and security, the fight against corruption, wastefulness and negative practices, as well as the building of the Party and political system, he stressed.



Notably, the legislature has thoroughly implemented the directives of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Secretariat, and Party General Secretary To Lam on renewing the law-making mindset; and proactively and promptly institutionalised the Party’s guidelines, thus affirming its pioneering role in perfecting legal frameworks and making decisions on challenging and unprecedented issues, Chairman Man added.



The NA has continuously improved its organisation, reformed and improved the effectiveness and efficiency of its operations, and promoted the use of digital technology, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence, he went on, adding that each NA deputy has deeply embraced President Ho Chi Minh’s teachings to strive to safeguard the nation’s independence, pursue the people’s happiness, and always act for the common good rather than personal interest.



According to the NA leader, the country’s development requirements in the new era require the parliament, its bodies, and deputies to exert greater efforts and determination. They must build on past achievements, address existing limitations, continue reforming legislative mindset, enhance capacity and efficiency, and act boldly and responsibly for the nation’s fast and sustainable development and for the people’s prosperity and happiness.



In the immediate term, efforts should focus on preparing for the upcoming 14th National Party Congress, and the elections of deputies to the 16th NA and People's Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure, thereby joining hands with the entire Party, people, armed forces, and political system to realise the set goals and tasks.



He expressed his belief that under the clear-sighted leadership of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Secretariat, headed by General Secretary To Lam, with the strong consensus and support of voters, the people nationwide, overseas Vietnamese, and international friends, along with its wisdom, strong political mettle, reform aspirations, and spirit of serving the people, the NA will continue efforts to serve as a parliament of the people, by the people, and for the people — truly the highest representative body of the people and the supreme organ of state power that embodies the rule-of-law socialist state — all for advancing a prosperous, strong, democratic, equitable, and civilised nation./.