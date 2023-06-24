National Assembly Chairman meets RoK President

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol in Hanoi on June 23, saying that the visit reflects the RoK Government and President’s appreciation for bilateral ties.

NA Chairman Hue suggested both countries further enhance trade facilitation and continue promoting bilateral trade toward balance and sustainability.



He urged Korean enterprises to boost connection and assist Vietnamese firms in joining more deeply in their supply chains. Both sides should collaborate to establish strategic supply chains that they have potential, strength and need.



The host also called on the RoK to expand the scale of providing official development assistance for Vietnam and encourage big corporations to open innovation and R&D centres in Vietnam.



The two countries should intensify cooperation across national defence-security, seasonal labour and working holiday programmes, he said, suggesting the two governments soon implement the Social Insurance Agreement signed during the host’s official visit to the RoK in December 2021.



He also sought the RoK’s assistance in human resources training, people-to-people exchanges, and joint projects that promote local twinning, including between elected bodies of both countries' localities.



Stressing that the young generation, including young parliamentarians, is the future of the Vietnam-RoK relations, the host suggested the RoK consider funding student exchange programmes between the two nations.



On the occasion, he invited a delegation of the RoK’s legislature to the ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians to be held in Vietnam.



On global and regional issues of shared concern, he welcomed the RoK’s continued contributions and enhanced cooperation within the ASEAN-RoK, Mekong-RoK frameworks and close coordination with Vietnam in its role as the coordinator of ASEAN-RoK relations for the 2021-2024 period.



He asked the RoK to support and share a common vision in ensuring security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, and affirmed that Vietnam always pays attention to and stays ready to actively contribute to the process of denuclearisation on the Korean Peninsula.



Agreeing with Chairman Hue’s proposals, President Yoon asked both sides to continue working closely together at multilateral forums.



While highlighting the importance of the two legislative bodies in creating a favourable legal environment for marine-based economic activities, he said large, medium and small Korean enterprises are focusing on investing in hi-tech in Vietnam with the aim of creating new values. This collaboration serves as a natural mechanism for technology transfer and sharing of experience between the two countries.



He expressed his interest in nurturing sci-tech for the two countries’ young generations, including Vietnamese students in the RoK so that they could contribute to improving the development and production capabilities of Vietnam upon completing their studies.



In reply, the host said the Vietnamese NA has asked the Government to thoroughly review issues related to the global minimum corporate tax which is to be debated during the NA’s session later this year. He wished that the RoK would share its experience with Vietnam in this field.



He informed the guest that during the ongoing session, the Vietnamese legislature agreed to amend the regulations regarding visas, with breakthrough measures to create favourable conditions for foreigners to enter, exit and reside in Vietnam.



There will be discussions with the Government on the issue of work permits to facilitate the entry of Korean experts into Vietnam, he said./.