National action month on gender equality launched in Ba Ria-Vung Tau
The month, lasting from November 15 to December 15, has the theme of "Ensuring social security, empowering and creating opportunities for women and girls to achieve gender equality and eliminate violence against women and girls".
This theme once again affirms Vietnam’s priorities and commitments to promote gender quality substantively, contributing to helping women and children living in difficult circumstances stabilise their lives, reduce pressure and risk of violence and abuse, in the context that Vietnam is recovering from the severe impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking at the launching ceremony of the action month, Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Thi Ha affirmed Vietnam’s commitments and efforts to ensure social welfare, promote gender equality and gender-based violence prevention and response over the past time, especially during the COVID-19 outbreaks.
She asked authorities at all levels, sectors and localities to focus on communication activities to raise awareness of agencies, organisations and people on gender equality; actively commit to and take concrete and practical actions to build an equal society, free of violence and abuse against women and children.
Elisa Fernandez Saenz, Country Representative of UN Women Vietnam, shared specific recommendations to address the root reasons for gender inequality, discrimination and gender violence, including changes in social norms through developing a culture of respect and equality among all genders at home, at school, at workplace, in public places and even cyberspace.
These efforts need to be accompanied by strong political will expressed through a comprehensive law and policy system, long-term evidence-based initiatives to change social norms, the provision of reliable data on forms of gender-based discrimination and violence against different groups, and the availability of affordable, reliable gender-sensitive essential services to survivors of gender-based violence, emphasised Elisa Fernandez.
On behalf of United Nations organizations in Vietnam, Fernandez affirmed that the United Nations is committed to continuing to support Vietnam in promoting gender equality, eliminating discrimination and gender-based violence, towards achieving gender equality, toward realising the Sustainable Development Goals.
Data show that in Vietnam, two out of three married women (nearly 63%) have experienced one or more forms of violence by their intimate partners in their lifetime. The National Action Month is an opportunity for all stakeholders and citizens to take practical actions to eliminate gender-based discrimination and violence.
The United Nations is committed to continuing to support Vietnam in promoting gender equality, eliminating discrimination and gender-based violence, and moving towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, according to the UN Women Vietnam./.