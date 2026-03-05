National academy of politics, Samsung Vietnam cooperate on leadership training programme

Associate Professor Dr Doan Minh Huan (R), Politburo member and Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, and Na Ki Hong, General Director of Samsung Vietnam, at their meeting in Hanoi on March 4. Photo: VNA

Associate Professor Dr Doan Minh Huan, Politburo member and Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, on March 4 received Na Ki Hong, General Director of Samsung Vietnam, and members of the leadership delegation of the company.



At the meeting, Huan highly appreciated the efforts and positive outcomes of cooperation between the two sides in recent years, particularly their joint implementation of programmes for training and fostering leadership officials.



To further deepen the relationship, he proposed orienting Samsung as a model foreign direct investment (FDI) enterprise where trainees, mainly senior management officials, could undertake study visits and gain practical experience. The proposed learning activities would focus on areas such as human resources development, infrastructure management, and updates on emerging trends in innovation, digital transformation, carbon emission reduction and next-generation FDI models.



Speaking at the meeting, the Samsung Vietnam General Director noted that by 2025 the group’s cumulative investment in the country had reached 24 billion USD. Samsung currently operates six manufacturing plants, one research and development (R&D) centre and one sales entity across four key localities of Bac Ninh, Thai Nguyen, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City, providing employment for around 85,000 workers.



By the end of 2025, Samsung Vietnam recorded revenue of 64.9 billion USD and export turnover of 57.1 billion USD.



Samsung’s leadership affirmed that these stable and long-term business achievements had been made possible thanks to the attention, support and timely assistance provided by the Party, the Government and local authorities in Vietnam.



During the meeting, the two sides also discussed in detail plans to jointly organise a seminar on AI trends and digital transformation in the new era. The event is intended not only to update knowledge on artificial intelligence (AI) but also to strengthen cultural exchange and networking between the two countries./.